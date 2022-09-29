Here Are All The Best Deals For National Coffee Day

Grab your favorite mug, a delicious pastry and your tastiest coffee because it's National Coffee Day! What better way to celebrate than with a tall cup of your favorite brew? If you don't want to brew your own cup, however, there are plenty of coffee shops offering free deals and discounts to celebrate the caffeinated holiday on Thursday (September 29). Offers.com and CNET have gathered a list of some of the best deals for National Coffee Day.

Keep reading to see the best offers:

Note: Deals are subject to change.