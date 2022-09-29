Here's How Hurricane Ian Will Impact North Carolina

A Tropical Storm warning has been issued for much of central North Carolina has Ian continues cutting a path through the southeast.

According to WRAL, the impacts of the storm are expected to enter the state Thursday night, with a tropical storm warning and flood watch issued for central North Carolina until Saturday morning. Heavy rain is expected in the area, with possible river flooding, isolated tornados and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Areas of the Triangle could see up to 4 inches of rain, while coastal communities could get up to 5 inches or more.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of the storm's impact on North Carolina.

"A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state," he said. "North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies."

He continued, "The most serious concern that we have is flooding, particularly the more west it moves. We know the potential for landslides in the mountains, and we know from Tropical Storm Fred [in 2021] just devastation it can cause."

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday (September 28) in Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. More than 2 million people were without power as the storm tore through the state, winds exceeding 150 mph and causing dangerous storm surges to sweep through communities.

While Ian has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, it is expected to strengthen once again into a hurricane as it continues moving north-northeast. A advisory issued Thursday (September 29) morning by the National Hurricane Center warned of a "danger of life-threatening storm surge" for South Carolina as well as Georgia and northeast Florida through Friday (September 30). A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina as hurricane-force winds are expected beginning early Friday.