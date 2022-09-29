iHeartLand Hosts First Ever Podcast Inside The Metaverse

“This is a very special episode,” said Exavier. “We are coming to you live!”

But what is Roblox? How do you get to iHeartLand?

Roblox is an online gaming platform with various custom-made servers. It’s an extension of the metaverse, and iHeartMedia has created a space for entertainment and gaming with the help of Intel and State Farm.

Players exploring the sprawling metropolis of iHeartLand can ride on a Ferris Wheel, chat with other players, collect points, or just hangout in State Farm Park to enjoy the podcast.

Right next to the park is the State Farm Neighborhood where players can find Jake from State Farm and his daily quests. There is also a store with virtual merchandise and trampolines to take players to a VIP viewing lounge that overlooks the park and The Trap Nerds Podcast show. Down the street is the Intel House of Wonder, and your own personal radio station where you can upgrade your equipment and get emotes that will amplify The Trap Nerds event.

