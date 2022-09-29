Muse Announce North American Tour Dates: Are They Coming To Your City?

North American Muse fans, rejoice! The band has announced a trek for early next year — their first since 2019 — that begins February 25, 2023 in Chicago and ends April 20 in Salt Lake City. The tour is in support of their latest album, Will of the People.

See a full list of tour dates below.

Muse North American Tour Dates

February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center

February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center

February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center

March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena

March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre

March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre

March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center

April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena

April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena

April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena

April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center

April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena

April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena