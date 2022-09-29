Muse Announce North American Tour Dates: Are They Coming To Your City?
By Katrina Nattress
September 29, 2022
North American Muse fans, rejoice! The band has announced a trek for early next year — their first since 2019 — that begins February 25, 2023 in Chicago and ends April 20 in Salt Lake City. The tour is in support of their latest album, Will of the People.
See a full list of tour dates below.
Muse North American Tour Dates
February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center
February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center
February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center
March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena
April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center
April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center
April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena