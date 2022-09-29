Myles Garrett Was Driving At 'Unsafe Speed' Prior To Crash

Head coach Kevin Stefanski hadn't ruled Garrett out from Sunday's (October 2) game against the Atlanta Falcons as of Thursday.

Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, issued a statement Monday night confirming the accident.

"Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated," Lynn said. "While we are waiting to learn the extend of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.

Garrett was reported to have received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries after his Porsche flipped during the accident prior to Lynn's confirmation, according to the Associated Press.

The Browns confirmed that Garrett was taken for emergency care but didn't provide specific details about his injuries or condition as of Monday evening, adding that they were gathering more information.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it received a report of a rollover crash at around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Responding troopers found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S with rollover damage on the right side of the road upon arriving at the scene.

An unidentified female was also transported to a hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol via the AP.

The crash is currently under investigation, but highway patrols officials said "“impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected" and added that Garrett and the female passenger were both wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Browns returned to their Berea, Ohio practice facility on Monday for the first time since their win against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday (September 22).

Garrett was reportedly seen in the locker room following the team's morning working on Monday.

The former Texas A&M standout was selected by the Browns at No. 1 overall in the 2017.