Browns All-Pro Returner Jakeem Grant To Miss Entire NFL Season
By Jason Hall
August 10, 2022
Recently signed Cleveland Browns All-Pro return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant will reportedly miss the entire 2022 NFL season due to a torn Achilles, according to NFL Network senior reporter Ian Rapoport.
"Confirmed: The Achilles is torn. Jakeem Grant is out for the season," Rapoport tweeted after previously reporting that the Browns had feared the diagnosis after Tuesday's (August 10) practice.
On Tuesday, Rapoport said Grant was scheduled to "have tests to confirm" amid initial speculation of a torn Achilles injury.
The former Texas Tech standout signed a three-year contract with the Browns in March.
Grant, a former second-team All-American and second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2015, was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 186 overall in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as one of the league's best return specialists.
Confirmed: The Achilles is torn. Jakeem Grant is out for the season. https://t.co/7AB2etwOUE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2022
Grant was selected as a second-team All-Pro twice, both as a member of the Dolphins and the Chicago Bears during his lone season with the franchise in 2021, having also been selected to his first Pro Bowl last season.
The 29-year-old currently has 3,927 career return yards and six return touchdowns, as well as 100 receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns and 17 rushing attempts for 76 yards and one touchdown.