Browns All-Pro Returner Jakeem Grant To Miss Entire NFL Season

Recently signed Cleveland Browns All-Pro return specialist and wide receiver Jakeem Grant will reportedly miss the entire 2022 NFL season due to a torn Achilles, according to NFL Network senior reporter Ian Rapoport.

"Confirmed: The Achilles is torn. Jakeem Grant is out for the season," Rapoport tweeted after previously reporting that the Browns had feared the diagnosis after Tuesday's (August 10) practice.

On Tuesday, Rapoport said Grant was scheduled to "have tests to confirm" amid initial speculation of a torn Achilles injury.

The former Texas Tech standout signed a three-year contract with the Browns in March.

Grant, a former second-team All-American and second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2015, was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 186 overall in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as one of the league's best return specialists.