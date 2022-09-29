Stanford Professor Says Podcasts Are Here To Stay

But what was a neuroscientist, best-selling author, TV host, and CEO doing on a marketing podcast? Well as Pittman points out at the beginning of the episode, the brain is the underpinning of everything marketers do. Eagleman’s book, Incognito, is one Pittman highly recommends to marketing professionals and he gives it out regularly as a gift. Eagleman brings a unique angle to marketing concepts with his deep understanding of how individuals work.

“We have heard of visual learners and auditory learners, and that’s true people are different places on the spectrum,” said Eagleman. “Some people are going to love podcasts and some people won’t.”

The way podcasts allow listeners to listen in on interesting conversations has a large appeal. Eagleman’s theory is that if there are activities to do, there will be listeners for podcasts.

Podcasting was just one of the topics covered on “Dr. David Eagleman: ‘The conscious mind is like a broom closet in the mansion of the brain.” For example, the unconscious portion of the brain is constantly working through and answering life's problems. We just have to learn how to listen.

Subscribe to Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing with Bob Pittman to get notified when the latest episode airs. Find it on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.