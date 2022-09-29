Police Arrest Stepmother Of Teenager Accused Of Killing PnB Rock
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2022
Another person of interest in PnB Rock's murder case has been arrested shortly after police identified the alleged shooter.
According to an update TMZ published on Wednesday, September 28, police have arrested Shauntel Trone in connection to the shooting. Mrs. Trone is the wife of Freddie Lee Trone, who was the first suspect to be ID'd by police, and the stepmother of the 17-year-old boy who police believe shot and robbed the rapper at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood. The 32-year-old was apprehended in Gardena and book on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
According to the latest update in the case, both Trone and his son were already in the parking lot of Roscoe's when PnB Rock and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang arrived. Cops believe the 17-year-old was the one who went into the restaurant, shot the rapper, robbed him and even tried to rob Sibounheuang before he fled the scene. His father acted as the getaway driver once his son got into his car. The suspects reportedly burned the vehicle after they got away.
The alleged shooter's father is still on the run. Police still consider him to be "armed and dangerous." Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the latest updates above.