Police Arrest Stepmother Of Teenager Accused Of Killing PnB Rock

According to the latest update in the case, both Trone and his son were already in the parking lot of Roscoe's when PnB Rock and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang arrived. Cops believe the 17-year-old was the one who went into the restaurant, shot the rapper, robbed him and even tried to rob Sibounheuang before he fled the scene. His father acted as the getaway driver once his son got into his car. The suspects reportedly burned the vehicle after they got away.



The alleged shooter's father is still on the run. Police still consider him to be "armed and dangerous." Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the latest updates above.