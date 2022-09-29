This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Georgia is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Georgia for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is The Westminster Schools located in Atlanta. Following closely behind The Westminster Schools as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are the Fulton Science Academy Private School in Alpharetta, Atlanta International School in Atlanta, Pace Academy in Atlanta, and The Paideia School in Atlanta.

Niche awarded the The West Minster Schools an "A+" rating in all categories except diversity and sports. The school received an A- for diversity and an A for sports. The overall rating for the school is an A+, and tuition costs around $34,106 per year, per student.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

"Westminster is a coeducational Christian, independent day school for grades pre-first through 12, committed to creating an educational experience where bright, curious, motivated students who are nurtured by challenge can grow into leaders of conscience.The School was founded in 1951 guided by a mission to prepare students for college and for life."