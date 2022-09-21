'Stranger Things' Byers House For Sale In Georgia

The home of fictional characters Will, Johnathan, and Joyce Byers in the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" has recently been added to the Georgia housing market. According to Zillow, the house sits on six acres of land in Fayetteville off of Coastline Road. This humble home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and memorabilia from the first few seasons of the show. It encompasses a total of 1,846 square feet and has a built-in fireplace.

The house does not have a basement or a garage, but there is a space for outdoor parking available in the gravel driveway. It is considered to be a bit of a fixer-upper and is being sold for $300,000 including the surrounding six acres, and a nearby barn.