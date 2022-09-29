WATCH: High Winds Rip Roof Off Florida Building During Hurricane Ian

A shocking video puts Hurricane Ian's destruction on full display as high winds tore the roof off a building in Daytona Beach, Florida.

WESH shared the footage Thursday morning (September 29), which shows a huge chunk of the roof getting ripped off and flying away. Pieces of the building can be seen flapping in the roaring winds.

News broadcasts and eyewitness video captured more scenes of the hurricane's power and devastation, from feet-high storm surges and flattened communities to a veteran pilot making a difficult flight through the storm.

Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's west coast, throwing devastating storm surges, dangerous floods, and powerful winds at the state. The Category 4 hurricane has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it may make a second landfall as a Category 1, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rescue efforts are underway to help people affected by the historic storm, and millions are without power. President Joe Biden authorized federal funding to help with rescue operations, debris removal, and other programs to address the extensive damage.

"You’re looking at a storm that has changed the character of a significant part of our state," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Thursday morning press briefing. "Help is on the way."