WATCH: Hilarious Video Shows Minnesotan Struggling To Pump Gas

A person with a Minnesota plate on their car recently went viral on TikTok after a video of them struggling to fill up their gas tank was posted to the social media platform.

The video was shared by an account called janelleandkate. In it, the person starts off by parking roughly ten feet away from the pump and tries to pull the nozzle as close to their car as they possibly can. Eventually, they decide it'd be easier to jump into the car and pull it closer to the pump instead of the other way around, but they only move over a few inches. The nozzle is still not long enough.

After a while, it seems as though they've finally brought the car close enough to the pump, and the people filming cheer at their fellow Minnesotan's success. However, it turns out the gas pump was on the other side of the vehicle the whole time, and the adventure continues. All in all, it took the individual a few minutes to figure out how to pump their gas.

Viewers can't tell if the video was faked, or if this person had really never pumped gas before in their life. Check it out below and tell us what you think!