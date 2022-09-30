Baby Born On Family's Driveway After Less Than 1 Hour Of Labor

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 30, 2022

A pregnant woman touching her stomach
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio woman recently gave birth to her fourth child in a peculiar place: The driveway of her home, according to WEWS-TV News.

Alyson Michael of Westfield Township said she started feeling stomach pains on Tuesday (September 27) at about 1:30 a.m. By 3:20 a.m., she determined she was in active labor. She started toward the stairs, expecting her husband to drive her to the hospital. However, she suddenly realized they were not going to make it and told her husband to call 911.

"She was wanting to make an appearance. That's for sure. She has three brothers she has to keep up with," Michael said.

Medina County sheriff's deputies arrived at Michael's home and assisted her until a Westfield Fire and Rescue crew arrived. EMTs loaded Michael into an ambulance, but quickly realized the baby was going to be born before they could make it to the hospital. Clara Mae Smith ended up being born in the driveway of her family's home.

"As soon as I moved the cord, she landed right in my hands," firefighter and EMT Brandy Crall said. "I looked at my monitor and I was like 3:47! Time of birth! That was the highlight of my career. Absolutely nothing tops it."

