Brittany Bell Gives Birth To Nick Cannon's 10th Child

"As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it!" Cannon wrote in the caption. "Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾"



Nonetheless, he welcomed his 10th child into the world with open arms. The couple previously gave birth to daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months, and their five-year-old son Golden Sagon. Rise Messiah's arrival comes a few weeks after he welcomed his new daughter Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole. Cannon also shares children with singer Mariah Carey, Bre Tiesi, and Abby De La Rosa, who's currently pregnant with their third child, and his 11th.



He also had a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott but unfortunately he passed away at five months due to brain cancer. Amid the birth of numerous children within the past year, Cannon has been criticized by those who don't agree with his family dynamic. Following the birth of Onyx, he announced that he is cancelling out all the negativity that comes his way.



"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote. "Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."



