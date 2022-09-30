Haunted Houses Near Dallas You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
By Ginny Reese
September 30, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Dallas has plenty of them. D Magazine and Thrillist compiled lists of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.
Here's a list of nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:
Dark Hour Haunted House
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 701 Taylor Drive, Plano, TX 75074
- Cost- tickets range from $60 to $120
Creekside Manor
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 2411 Plainview Road, Midlothian, TX 76065
- Cost- tickets range from $15 to $20
Hangman's House of Horror
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76106
- Cost- tickets range from $39 to $64, parking is $10
The Parker House
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 8550 West University Drive, Denton, Tx 76207
- Cost- tickets range from $22 to $60, parking is $10
Zombie Safari
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 8975 FM 740 S, Forney, TX 75126
- Cost- tickets range from $9.95 to $39.95