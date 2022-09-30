Haunted Houses Near Dallas You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

By Ginny Reese

September 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Dallas has plenty of them. D Magazine and Thrillist compiled lists of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Here's a list of nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:

Dark Hour Haunted House

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 701 Taylor Drive, Plano, TX 75074
  • Cost- tickets range from $60 to $120

Creekside Manor

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 2411 Plainview Road, Midlothian, TX 76065
  • Cost- tickets range from $15 to $20

Hangman's House of Horror

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76106
  • Cost- tickets range from $39 to $64, parking is $10

The Parker House

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 8550 West University Drive, Denton, Tx 76207
  • Cost- tickets range from $22 to $60, parking is $10

Zombie Safari

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 8975 FM 740 S, Forney, TX 75126
  • Cost- tickets range from $9.95 to $39.95
