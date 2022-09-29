Haunted Houses Near San Antonio You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and San Antonio has plenty of them. KSAT compiled a list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Here's a list of nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:

This haunted house runs through October 31st and has three new attractions this year. It's located at 1203 E Commerce Street.

This event takes place at Six Flags and is open through Halloween.

This event takes place Thursdays through Sundays at Rolling Oaks Mall.

This SeaWorld San Antonio event runs through October 31st. It's open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday.