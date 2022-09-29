Haunted Houses Near San Antonio You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

By Ginny Reese

September 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and San Antonio has plenty of them. KSAT compiled a list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Here's a list of nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:

13th Floor

This haunted house runs through October 31st and has three new attractions this year. It's located at 1203 E Commerce Street.

Fright Fest

This event takes place at Six Flags and is open through Halloween.

Haunted Oaks

This event takes place Thursdays through Sundays at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Howl-O-Scream

This SeaWorld San Antonio event runs through October 31st. It's open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday.

Magnolia Hotel

This historic hotel is said to be truly haunted and is located about 40 minuted from downtown San Antonio.

Scream Hollow

Located about an hour and a half from downtown San Antonio, this haunted house runs through Halloween. You can find it at 149 Split Rail Lane in Smithville.

