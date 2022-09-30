Haunted Houses Near Phoenix You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

By Ginny Reese

September 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Phoenix has plenty of them. AZ Haunted Houses has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Here's a list of nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:

Scarizona Scaregrounds

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, Arizona 85201
  • Cost- tickets start at $24.95

The Zone Escape Rooms

  • When- open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where- 414 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
  • Cost- tickets start at $24.95

Mount Mayhem Haunted House

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 701 Taylor Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Sanctum of Horror

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 6525 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206
  • Cost- tickets range from $20 to $38

AZ Field of Screams

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 5726 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85303
  • Cost- tickets range from $25 to $30
