Haunted Houses Near Phoenix You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
By Ginny Reese
September 30, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Phoenix has plenty of them. AZ Haunted Houses has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.
Here's a list of nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:
Scarizona Scaregrounds
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, Arizona 85201
- Cost- tickets start at $24.95
The Zone Escape Rooms
- When- open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where- 414 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
- Cost- tickets start at $24.95
Mount Mayhem Haunted House
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 701 Taylor Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Sanctum of Horror
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 6525 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206
- Cost- tickets range from $20 to $38
AZ Field of Screams
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 5726 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85303
- Cost- tickets range from $25 to $30