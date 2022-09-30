Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

By Ginny Reese

September 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:

Terror In The Corn

  • When- runs through October 31st
  • Where- 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana , AZ 85653
  • Cost- tickets start at $10

Nightfall

  • When- runs through October 30th
  • Where- 201 Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85735
  • Cost- tickets start at $30

The Slaughter House

  • When- runs through November 4th
  • Where- 1102 W Grant Rd, Tucson , AZ 85705
  • Cost- tickets range from $25 to $60
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.