Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
By Ginny Reese
September 30, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.
Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:
Terror In The Corn
- When- runs through October 31st
- Where- 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana , AZ 85653
- Cost- tickets start at $10
Nightfall
- When- runs through October 30th
- Where- 201 Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85735
- Cost- tickets start at $30
The Slaughter House
- When- runs through November 4th
- Where- 1102 W Grant Rd, Tucson , AZ 85705
- Cost- tickets range from $25 to $60