Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a spooky good time:

When- runs through October 31st

runs through October 31st Where- 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana , AZ 85653

9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana , AZ 85653 Cost- tickets start at $10

When- runs through October 30th

runs through October 30th Where- 201 Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85735

201 Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85735 Cost- tickets start at $30