Mike McDaniel Addresses Controversial Tua Tagovailoa Decision

Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's game after experiencing head and neck injuries during a sack with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter, the team confirmed.

On Wednesday (September 27), the NFL confirmed it was reviewing whether Miami followed its league concussion protocol after Tagovailoa temporarily exited the team's win against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday (September 25) for what was initially reported to be a head injury.

McDaniel had previously reiterated that an independent specialist evaluated Tagovailoa on Sunday and the team complied with the NFL's protocol during his postgame press conference.

"That's why the NFL has these protocols, and there's not like every single NFL game that is played," McDaniel said via NFL.com. "There's an independent specialist that specializes in specialty brain matter, so for me, as long as I'm coaching here, I'm not going to fudge that whole situation. If there's any sort of inclination that somebody has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol; it's very strict. People don't vary or stray; we don't mess with that, we never have as long as I've been head coach, so it'd never be an issue that you guys have to worry about."

Many critics, however, questioned the Dolphins decision to play the 24-year-old just days removed from the head injury, including neuroscientist and Concussion Legacy Foundation founding CEO Chris Nowinski, Ph.D., whose non-profit organization aims "to promote smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation, and End CTE through prevention and research," according to its website.