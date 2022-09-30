Nandi Bushell Is A One-Woman Band In Original Song 'The Shadows'

Over the weekend, Nandi Bushell revealed she was working on her debut EP and teased its lead single "The Shadows." Today (September 30), the 12-year-old phenom shared the track, which further proves just how talented she is.

Bushell plays every instrument — piano, guitar, bass, drums, vocals — on the recording, but the song is much more than just a showcase of her skills. It's a personal track, written for her dad who was suffering from depression. "Early in 2022, my dad fell into a depression when his autoimmune disease worsened," she explained to Consequence. "I wanted to write a song to cheer him up. My dad would describe how he was feeling to me, and I would put what he said into lyrics to let him know that I would be there for him. The chorus is about me wanting the depression to let go of him."

She also wants to use this as an opportunity to show fans her writing skills. “I love performing covers and have so much fun making the cover videos, but I also want people to know how much I love writing music too,” she said.

The song takes a lot of sonic turns throughout its nearly five-minute play time, and Bushell's list of influences range from Twenty One Pilots and Billie Eilish to Slipknot and Arctic Monkeys.

Listen to "The Shadows" below.