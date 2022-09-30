Real-Life Castle Fit For 'House Of The Dragon' For Sale In Minnesota

Minnesota residents currently obsessed with HBO Max's new series House Of The Dragon now have the opportunity to live like the Targaryens in a castle of their own.

This Minnesota castle is located at 801 Pine Cone Trail in Marine On Saint Croix. The home, which sits on six acres of land, boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 3,774 square-feet.

Here's what the castle's Zillow listing says:

"Welcome to the Castle on the St Croix! This truly one-of-a-kind home is steeped in history and full of remarkable design. The stone house is nestled right on the river giving you un-matched access to the river and views of nature. The entire stone structure was quarried on site! This private 6 acre lot is only a short walk to the charming village of Marine on St. Croix, and a 2 minute drive to William O'Brien State Park. Keep this private retreat all for your own use, or consider subdividing and building on other parts of the lots. Most furniture and docks are included in the sale. More personal property is negotiable."

For the price of $1,999,000, the castle on the Saint Croix could be yours. Check out the castle's full listing on Zillow for more information.