This Is Minnesota’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer.

From Insider:

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. Shows like Netflix's 'Mindhunter' or books like 'I'll be Gone in the Dark' try to get into the minds of these terrifying killers to learn about motives and tactics."

So, who is Minnesota's most notorious serial killer? Paul Michael Stephani. This is what Insider had to say about him:

"In 1982, Minnesota police received several phone calls from a man who was crying. He would call after every time he killed a person, confessing to murder. In the years to come, the 'Weepy-voiced killer' would be identified as Paul Michael Stephani. Stephani admitted to beating and stabbing three women between the years 1980 and 1982. He confessed to several other murders just before dying in prison, according to the Star Tribune."

