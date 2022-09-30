Seattle Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List

By Zuri Anderson

September 30, 2022

Joyful young Asian mother and lovely little daughter enjoying pizza lunch in an outdoor restaurant. Family enjoying bonding time and a happy meal together. Family and eating out lifestyle
Photo: Getty Images

Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families, which includes eateries that "go beyond the typical kids' menu with organic options, international adventures and mini versions of adult entrees." They may also get kudos for providing play areas or other avenues of entertainment for children while parents can relax.

One Seattle spot made it onto the list: Ballard Pizza Company!

This upscale pizzeria, which has three locations in the area, was started by Ethan and Angela Stowell with their young ones in mind -- a place for the whole family to grab a slice of pizza and have a great time:

"While Mom and Dad are indulging in pizzas like the Primo with Zoe salami, red onions, pickled peppers and fresh mozzarella, kids can keep it simple with a margherita or pepperoni pie. The Ballard location has a huge backroom perfect for celebrating birthday parties, and the Frelard location has a kids’ play area integrated into the design of the restaurant, so parents can enjoy a glass of wine while their kids burn off the pizza."

For a full list of their locations, visit Ballard Pizza Company's website.

Check out the full list on Food Network's website.

