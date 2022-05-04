This Washington City Is One Of The Top Places To Raise A Family In The U.S.

Niche recently released their 2022 list of the "Best Cities to Raise a Family in America," and one Washington city made the cut.

That honor goes to Bellevue!

As the fifth-largest city in the state, Bellevue got high marks for its public schools (A+), nightlife (A), and of course, family-friendliness (A+). The median home value is $809,200, and 54% of people own their homes in the city. Bellevue was also ranked one of the top places to live in the Seattle-metro area.

Here's a review from a current resident:

"Bellevue is a beautiful location in Washington. It is the perfect balance between nature and urban landscapes. Malls filled with famous brand stores and unique finds as well. With a short car ride you can be swimming in a relaxing lake or trekking through a forest. Bellevue is also close enough to the tourist activities, sports venues, and concerts held in Seattle and yet far enough not to be affected by the busy traffic. Lots of founding has helped keep Bellevue a safe and inclusive place to live."

These are the Top 15 places to raise a family in the nation, according to Niche:

Naperville, Illinois The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Overland Park, Kansas Columbia, Maryland Ann Arbor, Michigan Cambridge, Massachusetts Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Plano, Texas Berkeley, California Richardson, Texas Sunnyvale, California Madison, Wisconsin Carlsbad, California

