South Carolina Pier Collapses As Hurricane Ian Churns Up Major Waves
By Sarah Tate
September 30, 2022
A pier in South Carolina collapsed Friday (September 30) when the churning surf stirred up by Hurricane Ian crashed through the end of the long walk, per WPDE.
The Pawleys Island Police Department shared photos on Twitter of the white waters churning around what was left of the Pawleys Island pier after it collapsed in the surf. In the first photo, the long pier can be extending into the waters but with the end of the pier missing. The second photo showed pier, with a flag still raised in the air, floating away in the rough waves.
The department also shared one video of the debris from the pier floating along the powerful waves and another of the "catastrophic" flooding along Springs Avenue.
The end of the Pawleys Island pier has collapsed & is floating south. pic.twitter.com/ajJsWeXWfN— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 30, 2022
700 block of Springs Ave. The flooding has been catastrophic. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/JN0NZWUx1q— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 30, 2022
Tidal surge has lived up to the predictions. Here is the view from Springs Ave. pic.twitter.com/H6Pd01Rfvt— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 30, 2022
According to the outlet, the pier in North Myrtle Beach Cherry Grove was also damaged in the waves, which reached up to 20 feet high.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina near Georgetown shortly after 2 p.m. ET with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and causing a "life-threatening" storm surge along the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Ian initially made landfall in Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving a path of destruction in its wake before weakening as it moved north.