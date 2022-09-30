South Carolina Pier Collapses As Hurricane Ian Churns Up Major Waves

A pier in South Carolina collapsed Friday (September 30) when the churning surf stirred up by Hurricane Ian crashed through the end of the long walk, per WPDE.

The Pawleys Island Police Department shared photos on Twitter of the white waters churning around what was left of the Pawleys Island pier after it collapsed in the surf. In the first photo, the long pier can be extending into the waters but with the end of the pier missing. The second photo showed pier, with a flag still raised in the air, floating away in the rough waves.

The department also shared one video of the debris from the pier floating along the powerful waves and another of the "catastrophic" flooding along Springs Avenue.