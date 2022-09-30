These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'

Warnings have been issued across various Southern California beaches due to excessive illness-causing bacteria present in the water. According to KTLA, beach goers have been told to stay out of the water to avoid possible contamination from the bacteria. The specific levels of bacteria that the beaches have reached are enough to cause illness, especially for those with compromised immunity.

KTLA listed the eight beaches that are under high bacteria warnings:

"Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach near Malibu Tower 3""

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach

Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street"

While some beaches are restricted until further notice, others have reopened as contamination levels regain normalcy. KTLA mentioned that an area of Torrence Beach that was previously closed was re-opened on Thursday after water samples were inspected and approved. The reason for the sudden contamination remains a mystery though officials suspect it has something to do with "runoffs from rain storms." It is recommended that beach goers avoid swimming a full three days after heavy rain occurs, as this is when bacteria levels could be at their highest.