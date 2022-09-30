These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'

California is home to very beautiful coastlines, mountains, and cities; some of which are more family friendly than others. Two California cities rank on a list of the most family friendly places to live in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Fortune, the most family friendly cities in California are San Marcos with a population of 93,995 located just outside of San Diego, and Tustin with a population of over 84,000 located in Orange County.

Here is what Fortune had to say about the most family friendly locations in the state:

San Marcos:

"With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more."

Tustin:

"The City of Tustin is situated between the major Orange County cities of Orange, Irvine, and Santa Ana. And given that interconnectedness, locals have easy access to a range of job, school, and entertainment opportunities in the surrounding areas. But there’s plenty on offer in Tustin itself. The diverse city houses two Michelin-starred restaurants: CHAAK Kitchen and J. Zhou. Zov’s Bistro and Bakery is another local favorite that routinely ranks highly in the Zagat Guide. Citrus Ranch Park is a 17-acre citrus grove with 1,000 lemon trees, playgrounds, trails, and sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains and Pacific Ocean, to entertain kids and adults alike."