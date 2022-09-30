This Is Florida's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

By Zuri Anderson

September 30, 2022

Eighth Grade Students Taking Test
Photo: Getty Images

High school is an important time in a kid's life. It's the bridge into college life or directly into working life, depending on what path they'll take. Florida is full of high schools for parents to send their children to.

To make the search easier, Niche releases annual rankings for the best high schools in the Sunshine State. According to researchers, Pine View School is Florida's No. 1 high school for 2023!

Located in Osprey, this school is part of Sarasota County Public Schools. Pine View scored an overall A+ rating with the highest marks in academics and college prep. It scored an A in administration, and an A- for diversity, teachers, and clubs and activities.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Florida for 2023:

  1. Pine View School
  2. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School
  3. Stanton College Preparatory
  4. School for Advanced Studies (Wolfson)
  5. Suncoast Community High School
  6. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts
  7. School for Advanced Studies (Homestead)
  8. School for Advanced Studies (South)
  9. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School
  10. Cypress Bay High School

Check out the full list on Niche.

