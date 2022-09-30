This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

High school is an important time in a kid's life. It's the bridge into college life or directly into working life, depending on what path they'll take. Washington state is full of high schools for parents to send their children to.

To make the search easier, Niche releases annual rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State. According to researchers, Tesla STEM High School is Washington's No. 1 high school for 2023!

Located in Redmond, this school is part of the Lake Washington School District. Tesla STEM scored an overall A+ rating with the highest marks in academics, teachers, college prep, and administration. It scored a B in diversity and a C+ for clubs and activities.

Niche provided more details about the high school:

"Tesla STEM High School is a top rated, public, magnet, alternative school... It has 606 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading."

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Washington for 2023:

Tesla STEM High School International Community School Interlake Senior High School International School Newport Senior High School Bellevue High School Raisbeck Aviation High School North Creek High School Redmond High School Mercer Island High School

Check out the full list on Niche.