Rammstein Get Another Restraining Order Against Ticket Reselling Platform

German metal band Rammstein have gotten another restraining order against the secondary ticketing platform Viagogo, according to Metal Hammer.

The restraining order, which legally forbids Viagogo from reselling tickets to the band's upcoming 2023 European tour, was actioned by the district court of Hamburg.

According to the restraining order, the only platform that can sell Rammstein tickets is Eventim. Fans' full names must also be displayed on their tickets and they must provide proof of identity to be allowed into the shows. In addition, fans can only resell their tickets if they go through the website fanSALE. These actions are reportedly meant to ensure that tickets are actually going into the hands of fans, rather than scalpers trying to make money through upselling.

“Buyers often do not realize that they are not buying their tickets from the organizer but on the secondary ticket market,” says Attorney Sebastian Ott. “The legislature has recognized this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

This is the second time the court has forbidden Viagogo from selling Rammstein tickets. They filed a similar injunction against Viagogo back in 2019.