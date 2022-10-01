Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Team Up For Upcoming Album 'Missionary'

Snoop Dogg recently revealed a new album produced by Dr. Dre is currently in the works.

While talking to Stephen A. Smith on the podcast K[no]w Mercy, Snoop revealed the album is called Missionary and that him and Dr. Dre have been working on it for the past two months. In addition, he announced the record is set to arrive in November via Death Row/Aftermath.

November is also the 30th anniversary of Snoop's debut solo album Doggystyle. When Smith asked why Snoop chose the name for the new album, he replied, “The first album was Doggystyle,” (as transcribed by Rolling Stone).

Elsewhere on the podcast, Snoop spoke about becoming the new owner of Death Row Records — The label where he made his debut. “I was looking to get my masters back from Doggystyle — That was what I was searching for. And during the process, they were — the people that had it — were charging more for the masters than for Death Row. So I had to ask myself, ‘Do I want the masters now, or do I want to go back and get that legacy?’”

So, Snoop decided to go all in. He said he paid for his masters and other artists' work from Death Row, along with purchasing the publishing for the records.