Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Team Up For Upcoming Album 'Missionary'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 1, 2022

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg recently revealed a new album produced by Dr. Dre is currently in the works.

While talking to Stephen A. Smith on the podcast K[no]w Mercy, Snoop revealed the album is called Missionary and that him and Dr. Dre have been working on it for the past two months. In addition, he announced the record is set to arrive in November via Death Row/Aftermath.

November is also the 30th anniversary of Snoop's debut solo album Doggystyle. When Smith asked why Snoop chose the name for the new album, he replied, “The first album was Doggystyle,” (as transcribed by Rolling Stone).

Elsewhere on the podcast, Snoop spoke about becoming the new owner of Death Row Records — The label where he made his debut. “I was looking to get my masters back from Doggystyle — That was what I was searching for. And during the process, they were — the people that had it — were charging more for the masters than for Death Row. So I had to ask myself, ‘Do I want the masters now, or do I want to go back and get that legacy?’”

So, Snoop decided to go all in. He said he paid for his masters and other artists' work from Death Row, along with purchasing the publishing for the records.

Snoop DoggDr. Dre
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.