Here Are All The Winners Of The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are going down right now and we're already finding out who's taking home a coveted trophy.
On Tuesday night, October 4, the 16th annual awards show went down at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. With Fat Joe serving as the host for the night, we're finally finding out the winners in the various categories. The nominees were announced last month with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West in the lead with the most nominations. There were also several first-time nominees like GloRilla, who was nominated for Best Breakthrough Artist.
Congrats @BenjaminEpps3 🏆 #RapCity— BET (@BET) October 5, 2022
Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Cardi B and more were nominated for "Best Performer." Popular producers like ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin and more received a nod for "Best Producer." Even Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Breakfast Club were nominated for "Best Hip Hop Platform."
The first winner was announced by Big Tigger during the Rap City pre-show. Benjamin Epps from France won the award for Best International Flow. Check out all the winners in bold below.
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
“D.M.B.” - A$AP Rocky
“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Good Love” - City Girls featuring Usher
“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“London” - Bia & J. Cole
“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
BEST COLLABORATION
“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Good Love” - City Girls featuring Usher
“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage
“Johnny P’s Caddy” - Benny The Butcher & J. Cole
“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 Dugg & Est Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
Dababy & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Earthgang
Styles P & Havoc
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Big Energy” - Latto
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & Glorilla
“First Class” - Jack Harlow
“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black
“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
777 - Latto
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Donda - Kanye West
I Never Liked You - Future
It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T
King’s Disease II - Nas
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk & Justin Incredible
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Caresha Please
Complex
HipHopDX
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
JAY-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale featuring J. Cole)
J. Cole - “London” (Bia & J. Cole)
Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake featuring Lil Baby)
Kanye West - “City Of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake - “Wait For U” (Future featuring Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss - “Black Illumanti” (Freddie Gibbs featuring Jadakiss)
IMPACT TRACK
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“City Of Gods” - Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys
“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Nobody” - Nas featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill
“Pxssy” - Latto
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
“Woman” - Doja Cat
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France) - WINNER
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (Uk)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (Uk)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)