Here Are All The Winners Of The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are going down right now and we're already finding out who's taking home a coveted trophy.



On Tuesday night, October 4, the 16th annual awards show went down at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. With Fat Joe serving as the host for the night, we're finally finding out the winners in the various categories. The nominees were announced last month with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West in the lead with the most nominations. There were also several first-time nominees like GloRilla, who was nominated for Best Breakthrough Artist.