Here Are All The Winners Of The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

By Tony M. Centeno

October 5, 2022

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Photo: Getty Images

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are going down right now and we're already finding out who's taking home a coveted trophy.

On Tuesday night, October 4, the 16th annual awards show went down at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. With Fat Joe serving as the host for the night, we're finally finding out the winners in the various categories. The nominees were announced last month with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West in the lead with the most nominations. There were also several first-time nominees like GloRilla, who was nominated for Best Breakthrough Artist.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Cardi B and more were nominated for "Best Performer." Popular producers like ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin and more received a nod for "Best Producer." Even Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Breakfast Club were nominated for "Best Hip Hop Platform."

The first winner was announced by Big Tigger during the Rap City pre-show. Benjamin Epps from France won the award for Best International Flow. Check out all the winners in bold below.

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“D.M.B.” - A$AP Rocky

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Good Love” - City Girls featuring Usher

“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“London” - Bia & J. Cole

“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

BEST COLLABORATION

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Good Love” - City Girls featuring Usher

“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage

“Johnny P’s Caddy” - Benny The Butcher & J. Cole

“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & Est Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Dababy & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Earthgang

Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER


Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR


Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR


Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Big Energy” - Latto

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & Glorilla

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Hot Sh*t” - Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black

“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

777 - Latto

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Donda - Kanye West

I Never Liked You - Future

It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T

King’s Disease II - Nas

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk & Justin Incredible

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

The Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

JAY-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake - “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

J. Cole - “Poke It Out” (Wale featuring J. Cole)

J. Cole - “London” (Bia & J. Cole)

Lil Baby - “Girls Want Girls” (Drake featuring Lil Baby)

Kanye West - “City Of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake - “Wait For U” (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss - “Black Illumanti” (Freddie Gibbs featuring Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“City Of Gods” - Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys

“Family Ties” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Nobody” - Nas featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill

“Pxssy” - Latto

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

“Woman” - Doja Cat

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France) - WINNER

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (Uk)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (Uk)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

