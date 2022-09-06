Fat Joe Will Host The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

By Tony M. Centeno

September 6, 2022

Fat Joe
Photo: Getty Images

Fat Joe is preparing to take on the hosting duties for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards next month.

On Tuesday, September 6, BET announced that the Terror Squad founder will host the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. Joey Crack joins an esteemed cluster of Hip-Hop artists who have served as the MC of the award show including Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, T-Pain, and Lil Duval. Last year, the event was hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Beach of The 85 South Show.

“Fat Joe is Hip-Hop royalty," said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip-Hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today. We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved Hip-Hop stars.”

The South Bronx native spent plenty of time sharpening his hosting skills this past year. He recently teamed up with his friend Remy Ma to co-host The Wendy Williams Show. Fat Joe is also gearing up for his theatrical debut later this year where he will put on a one-man show inspired by his memoir The Book of Jose.

Like in years past, there will be plenty of red carpet moments, eye-popping performances and shocking special guests that keep the timelines buzzing all night long. This year's nominees, performers, presenters and other special guests will be announced on a later date. The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 will be taped on September 30 and will air on Tuesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. EST on BET.

