Here's What Critics Think Of Will Smith’s First Movie Since Oscars Slap

In the film, Smith portrays "Whipped Peter" -- a slave from the 1800s who's photos of his scarred back still have people talking more than 200 years later. He said the film is about perseverance and the determination to survive and be free. He described his previous skepticism about participating in slave movies, but explained why this film was different.



Critics are raving the film as "incredible and quite powerful." Prior to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year, Emancipation was reportedly a potential contender for an Academy award, and still may be. Even though Smith won't be allowed to attend the award show for 10 years, he can still be nominated again. If he does win in the future, someone will have to accept the award on his behalf.



At the moment, there's no word on when Emancipation will make its debut. However, since they're already screening the film, it's possible that it may drop before the end of the year.