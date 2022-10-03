Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour: Are They Coming To You City?

We knew (or at least hoped) it was only a matter of time before Arctic Monkeys announced a North American tour, and thankfully they came through. On Monday (October 3), the band revealed the itinerary of a 22-date trek that begins August 25, 2023 in Minneapolis and wraps up on September 29 in Los Angeles. Fontaines D.C. will be playing support at all shows.

Tickets go on sale Octobre 7, with pre-sales available earlier in the week. Check out Arctic Monkeys' official website for more information.

The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album The Car, which is slated for an October 21 release. They've given fans a taste of what to expect with two singles: "Body Paint" and "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball."

See a full list of tour dates below.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum