Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour: Are They Coming To You City?
By Katrina Nattress
October 3, 2022
We knew (or at least hoped) it was only a matter of time before Arctic Monkeys announced a North American tour, and thankfully they came through. On Monday (October 3), the band revealed the itinerary of a 22-date trek that begins August 25, 2023 in Minneapolis and wraps up on September 29 in Los Angeles. Fontaines D.C. will be playing support at all shows.
Tickets go on sale Octobre 7, with pre-sales available earlier in the week. Check out Arctic Monkeys' official website for more information.
The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album The Car, which is slated for an October 21 release. They've given fans a taste of what to expect with two singles: "Body Paint" and "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball."
See a full list of tour dates below.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates
August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum