Arctic Monkeys Get Cinematic With 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video

Arctic Monkeys have shared a stunningly cinematic music video for their new song "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball." On Tuesday, August 30th, the band gave fans a taste of their forthcoming album The Car.

The song's accompanying music video starts off with a shot that looks like it was actually taken from a mirrorball. Most of the video focuses on band members Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley, and Andy Nicholson recording the song. It's also intermixed with some footage of the members out in a serene-looking forest. The grainy and warm '70s feel is a perfect match for "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball"'s soft and cinematic sound.

On the track's chorus, Turner sings, "So if you wanna walk me to the car/ You oughta know I'll have a heavy heart/ So can we please be absolutely sure/ That there's a mirrorball?"