'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location

By Ginny Reese

October 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Arizona. "Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay" is set to open its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early in 2023.

ABC 15 reported that the chain is slated to open in Q1 of 2023. The eatery will be located in Terminal 4 of the airport, which is used exclusively by Southwest Airlines. The burger chain will be part of a new food hall, called The Crystals.

Nina Madonia, CEO of The Grove, Inc., said in a press release, "We're not only honored to transform the way travelers dine at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but it also takes on strong meaning to be part of such a memorable moment for the Bobby's Burgers brand as its first licensing deal."

Laurence Kretchmer, co-founder and managing partner of Bobby's Burgers, said in the press release, "Bobby's Burgers at The Crystals will have our full menu of offerings, including breakfast, so that more customers are able to enjoy the Bobby Flay experience. We look forward to our future at Phoenix Sky Harbor and are certain of the bright days ahead there."

