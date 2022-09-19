2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America

Two Arizona eateries have gotten a lot of attention, including being named amongAmerica's top 50 best new restaurants.

Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's top 50 best new restaurants. Elazar Sontag, editor for Bon Appétit, wrote, "I hope this list, divided by region and filled with our thoughts on what to order and what to know, acts as an invitation to shake off any skepticism as to whether going out is “worth it” these days."

Two Arizona restaurants made the list: Bacanora in Phoenix and Bata in Tucson. Need some suggestions on what to order? At Bacanora, Bon Appétit suggests getting the elote, steak of the day, ceviche of the day, and the caramelo. At Bata, order the Malawach, smoked cauliflower custard, and the toasted bread ice cream with kettle cord and whey granita.

According to Bon Appétit, here are America's top 10 best new restaurants:

