DK Metcalf Dramatically Removed From Field To Use Bathroom

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's (October 2) 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom.

“I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”

Seahawks fans were given a scare when the former second-team All-Pro carted off the Ford Field gridiron in the fourth quarter, but -- similar to Metcalf -- were relieved when sideline reporter Jen Hale confirmed that the wide receiver had instead been transported to the bathroom, rather than to receive medical attention for a serious injury.

Metcalf also joked about the situation on his verified Twitter account, quote-tweeting a clip of the incident with, "That clinch walk wouldn't have made it."