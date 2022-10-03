DK Metcalf Dramatically Removed From Field To Use Bathroom
By Jason Hall
October 3, 2022
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's (October 2) 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom.
“I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”
Seahawks fans were given a scare when the former second-team All-Pro carted off the Ford Field gridiron in the fourth quarter, but -- similar to Metcalf -- were relieved when sideline reporter Jen Hale confirmed that the wide receiver had instead been transported to the bathroom, rather than to receive medical attention for a serious injury.
Metcalf also joked about the situation on his verified Twitter account, quote-tweeting a clip of the incident with, "That clinch walk wouldn't have made it."
That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it 😂 https://t.co/tYvaWQSaa6— DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 2, 2022
The former Ole Miss standout finished Sunday's game with a team best seven receptions for 149 yards.
Metcalf was selected by the Seahawks at No. 64 overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has emerged as one of the league's best receivers, recording 239 receptions for 3,454 yards and 30 touchdowns during his first four seasons, which includes a career best 83 receptions for 1,303 yards in 2020.
The Oxford native signed a three-year, $72 million extension, which included $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus during the offseason.