Fan Falls To Death At Pittsburgh Steelers' Stadium

By Jason Hall

October 3, 2022

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

A fan who attended Sunday's (October 2) game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium died after falling on an escalator, according to a Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety news blotter.

The department said local authorities responded to a report of an adult male falling from an escalator inside the stadium just after the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets.

"Around 4:45 p.m. on October 2nd, Pittsburgh Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator inside the stadium," the department wrote.

The man was treated by responding paramedics at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

The man's identity wasn't released by authorities.

The Steelers issued an official statement in response to the fatal accident on Sunday.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the team said via the Associated Press. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

The Jets defeated the Steelers, 24-20, after scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, which included a 5-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Corey Davis and a 2-yard touchdown run by Breece Hall.

