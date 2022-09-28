Latest On Zach Wilson's Possible Return

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been medically cleared to play and could start in Sunday's (October 2) game against the Pittsburgh Steelers pending any setbacks, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday (September 28).

Wilson was ruled out for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season due to a non-contact knee injury he experienced in a preseason game.

Veteran Joe Flacco has started in Wilson's absence, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record.

Wilson underwent a meniscus trim performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on August 12, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time.