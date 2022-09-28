Latest On Zach Wilson's Possible Return
By Jason Hall
September 28, 2022
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been medically cleared to play and could start in Sunday's (October 2) game against the Pittsburgh Steelers pending any setbacks, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday (September 28).
Wilson was ruled out for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season due to a non-contact knee injury he experienced in a preseason game.
Veteran Joe Flacco has started in Wilson's absence, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record.
Wilson underwent a meniscus trim performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on August 12, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time.
"The recovery plan for #Jets QB Zach Wilson is complicated," Rapoport tweeted. "There is the bone bruise — which needs rest. And the meniscus, which was trimmed. Rests means off his feet. The team won’t put him on the field until he’s 100%, meaning it may not be Week 1. That said, overall good news."
Wilson was seen limping before being taken out of the Jets' preseason win against the Eagles. The quarterback appeared to make an awkward cut and falling at the end of a 7-yard run, leading to speculation of a potential season-ending non-contact injury.
Wilson was reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks when initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, which would have possibly included returning for the Jets' season opener at MetLife Stadium prior to Saleh ruling him out for the first three weeks.