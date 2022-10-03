Gunna Receives Pep Talk From Diddy After Making His Third Attempt For Bond

"Empower your mind every single second, stay in a high frequency," Diddy continued. "Know that it’s gonna be alright, it’s for a reason that you don’t even know about and just get ready for your return. You got some good time in there to be laser focused and do a lot of positive things and dream big and bold.”



Diddy's call came a couple of days after the rapper's legal team filed a new motion for bond. It's the third attempt to release Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, since he surrendered to police in May. He stands accused of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana with the intent to distribute.



According to Rolling Stone, the Grammy-nominated artist was "dropped from overt act 75." That part of the 56-count indictment refers to an instance in May 2018 where he and Young Thug were stopped for speeding. His lawyers also asserted that the prosecution has yet to provide amble evidence that Kitchens made threats against anyone. If his motion is denied, Gunna will have to stay in jail until his trial begins in January 2023.