Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening 1st Arizona Locaion

By Ginny Reese

October 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Another Nashville hot chicken restaurant is making its way to Arizona. AZ Central reported that Angry Chickz, a California-based chain, will open its first location in Arizona on Friday, October 7th at 11 a.m.

The restaurant will be located in Glendale at the corner of Bell Road and 51st Avenue.

The eatery serves up Nashville hot chicken with different levels of spice. The menu also features items like sliders, chicken tenders, coleslaw, fries, rice, and Angry mac.

The restaurant wrote on Instagram:

"N E X T F R I D A Y, GLENDAAAALE, ARIZONA!!!!! 🚨 October 7TH at 11AM sharp, we’ll be opening up at 5130 Bell Rd. Glendale and we’re super excited for our VERY FIRST Arizona location, Angry Chickz Fam!! We’ll also be giving out cool merch to the first 100 guests in line at our Grand Opening! See y’all next Friday!"

This will be the restaurant's 18th location in all.

