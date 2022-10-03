Terry Bradshaw Reveals Surprising Details About His Cancer Diagnosis

Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw said he received treatment for two different forms of cancer during the past year on the live broadcast of FOX NFL Sunday this past weekend.

Bradshaw addressed an incident during the previous week's broadcast in which he appeared to be out of breath and received assistance from longtime co-host and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long before revealing that he'd been diagnosed with bladder cancer in November and skin cancer in March.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically," Bradshaw said. "I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center -- surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer free. That's the good news.