This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie

Many have heard the old proverb, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" at least once in their life. But does that same sentiment apply when you're talking about apple pie? Even if it somehow doesn't, we believe apple pie is still one of the best comfort desserts there is —And many Americans would agree with us.

According to the American Pie Council (Yes, there is such a thing as a council for pie), apple pie is the number one pie preference among Americans. In fact, one in every five Americans claim it as their first pick in pie.

So, where's the best place to get apple pie in Ohio? Fox in the Snow Cafe in Columbus. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about it:

"Fox in the Snow Cafe, the rustic Columbus eatery that has three locations throughout the city, makes delicious desserts that check off all the boxes. A popular treat is their individual apple pie, which is a miniature version of the beloved classic."

I'd like to introduce you to a new proverb, one coined by my own uncle: "Never pass on pie." Check out the full list of the best apple pie in each state from Eat This, Not That!