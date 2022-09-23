This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio

One of the best fall activities, in our opinion, is apple picking. You can go to an orchard, pick your own apples, then come home and use them to bake a number of delicious fall treats. Plus, apple picking is an activity anyone at any age can enjoy.

If this has gotten you excited, might we suggest visiting the best place to apple picking in your state? Reader's Digest recently compiled a list of all the best apple picking spots across the United States for this exact reason.

So, where's the best place to go apple picking in Ohio? CherryHawk Farm Apple Orchard in Marysville. The orchard is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about it:

Consider your fall weekend planned. Pick a peck of produce (say that five times fast) from the almost 1,000 apple trees spanning CherryHawk’s orchard, or frolic in the blossoming sunflower fields and enjoy a picnic. Either way, we love that this farm focuses on one thing and one thing only (apples). Feeling festive after your trip? Here’s how to decorate your house for fall.

Looking to go on an apple-picking roadtrip? Check out Reader's Digest's list of the best place to go apple picking in every state.