This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie

Many have heard the old proverb, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" at least once in their life. But does that same sentiment apply when you're talking about apple pie? Even if it somehow doesn't, we believe apple pie is still one of the best comfort desserts there is —And many Americans would agree with us.

According to the American Pie Council (Yes, there is such a thing as a council for pie), apple pie is the number one pie preference among Americans. In fact, one in every five Americans claim it as their first pick in pie.

So, where's the best place to get apple pie in Michigan? Sister Pie in Detroit. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about it:

"Make sure to try out the apple pie from Sister Pie in Detroit if you are nearby—they infuse the crust with sage and gouda cheese, making it one truly unforgettable treat. Diners rave about the 'creative fusion of flavors' and 'complex flavor profile.'"

I'd like to introduce you to a new proverb, one coined by my own uncle: "Never pass on pie." Check out the full list of the best apple pie in each state from Eat This, Not That!