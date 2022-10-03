This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie

Many have heard the old proverb, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" at least once in their life. But does that same sentiment apply when you're talking about apple pie? Even if it somehow doesn't, we believe apple pie is still one of the best comfort desserts there is —And many Americans would agree with us.

According to the American Pie Council (Yes, there is such a thing as a council for pie), apple pie is the number one pie preference among Americans. In fact, one in every five Americans claim it as their first pick in pie.

So, where's the best place to get apple pie in Wisconsin? The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about it:

The Elegant Farmer has been whipping up some of the best desserts in Wisconsin for generations. One of their most talked-about offerings is their legendary Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag®, which is made using fresh Ida Red apples and a sweet sugar cookie-esque crust. We guarantee you have never experienced anything quite like it. (Hint: These exceptional pies are also available for shipping on Goldbelly, so no worries if you aren't close by!)

I'd like to introduce you to a new proverb, one coined by my own uncle: "Never pass on pie." Check out the full list of the best apple pie in each state from Eat This, Not That!