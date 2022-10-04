Cardi B & JT Fire Shots At Each Other During War Of Words On Twitter

“Lapdog,” Cardi tweeted. “Go fetch.”



“Cardi you go fetch a real talent!" JT shot back. "We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”



That's when the argument exploded on the timeline. Cardi called out JT's pen and the City Girls' views on YouTube while JT remained unfazed and even claimed she had no problem with Cardi before their argument. Eventually, the viral spat caught Nicki Minaj's attention. The New York artist, who just collaborated with JT on her "Super Freaky Girl" (QueenMix), appeared to react to the drama by switching her avatar to a photo of JT. Bardi, who hasn't been on good terms with Minaj for quite some time, reacted by changing her avatar to Remy Ma, who also isn't cool with Minaj.



“Wait I’m back for this last tweet cause who doing anything for doggy treats??” JT asked. “If anything glorilla have you a BONE that you need to go feed to that dog you was posing by the pool with for hot s**t! Fancy pants.”



“Hot s**t debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants," Cardi said while alluding to JT's time in prison. "Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP?”



Although the argument played out on Twitter, both rappers apparently worked out their differences offline. See the entire dramatic episode below.

