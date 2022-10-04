2 Florida Cities Among The Best Places For A Cheap Vacation

Everybody loves a good vacation, but you don't have to break the bank for a great time. Relaxing trips can be as simple as visiting a national park, driving to another place for the day, or just exploring what your town or city has to offer.

For those looking for a budget-friendly vacation, U.S. News & World Report found the most affordable vacation destinations in the country. Researchers consulted "expert opinions and user votes" to determine their rankings.

Two Florida cities were featured on the list! The first one was Destin, which came in the No. 10 spot. There are miles of beaches for you to choose from alongside other neat attractions, as writers pointed out:

"Soak up the sun at the Shores of Crystal Beach Park or shell out a few dollars to enjoy Henderson Beach State Park's pristine Appalachian quartz sand. After a day of lounging on the beach, explore the Destin Harbor Boardwalk or take in a free alligator show at Gator Beach... For the cheapest rates, avoid visiting during the busy summer season."